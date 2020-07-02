Leonard “Lenny” Vernon Morse of La Grande was born July 4, 1923, in Portland. He plans to celebrate his 97th birthday by having a picnic with his family. Lenny said the best thing about being 97 is that he still is up and about. He also enjoys that the whole nation celebrates his birthday.
