LA GRANDE — Two new exhibits will open Friday, July 9, at Art Center East. “Strange Days” in the Main Gallery features work from Salem-based artist Bob Dodson, and the Canoy Benefit Exhibit, showing work from the late artist Craig Canoy and other regional artists, will be in the Co-Op Gallery.
Often focused on depicting the beauty of the natural world, Canoy worked primarily in pastel.
Upon his death in 2020, he made a cash bequest to Art Center East and left his art collection to ACE for the purposes of fundraising.
The nonprofit Art Center East announced Friday, July 2, that the La Grande High School Band will benefit from the Canoy exhibit.
“Music is a special part of the Art Center East mission,” stated the art center’s press release. “Given the La Grande High School Band’s loss of fireworks fundraising this summer, ACE will donate 10% of the Canoy Benefit Exhibit art sales to the La Grande High School Band. Craig Canoy, who donated the artwork exhibited, was not only an artist and a 30-year teacher of art at the high school level, but he was also a trumpet player in his high school band, and his trumpet has become a treasured family heirloom. The ACE donation to the LHS Band represents part of his ongoing legacy supporting the joy and power of the arts in Eastern Oregon.”
The LHS Band traditionally raises funds through the sale of fireworks preceding the Fourth of July. Due to the drought conditions, the use of fireworks was banned within the La Grande city limits prior to last weekend’s holiday, and the band ceased its fundraising efforts.
The press release encouraged the community to consider picking out some “fantastic art while supporting the LHS Band and Art Center East.”
Dennis “Craig” Canoy was born in 1943 in Silverton. An outdoor enthusiast, he enjoyed hiking, backpacking, skiing and rock-climbing. He earned a degree from the University of Oregon and taught art and design for three decades. Canoy lived on the western side of Oregon before relocating to La Grande upon retirement in the 1990s.
Visitors to the “Strange Days” show in the Main Gallery can expect a variety of pieces created out of wood, found objects, ceramic, metal and acrylics.
“I find some ideas and concepts cry out for a certain medium for execution,” Dodson said.
Primarily a mixed media artist, Dodson feels the approach suits the mix of concepts he attempts to visualize. A lot of his work stems from his interests in science, technology and religion. He believes these are the fundamental tools humans use to seek answers to questions such as “Why are we here?” or “What purpose do we have?”
According to the Art Center East website, Dodson chose the exhibition title, “Strange Days,” in relation not only to the pandemic but as a reflection of the general genre of his artwork. “I fully embrace mystery and strangeness,” he said.
A dual opening reception for the exhibits at the art center, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande, runs from 6-8 p.m. Friday. The in-person event is free and open to the public. The exhibits will remain up through Sept. 4.
Regular gallery hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ACE’s galleries are free to visit. Exhibits can also be viewed virtually at www.artcentereast.org thanks to a partnership with John J. Howard Real Estate.
Visit Art Center East’s website or call 541-624-2800 for further information on the exhibits, and plans for classes beginning in the fall or on the center’s new partnership with James and Pearl, a local business that is creating special refreshment boards for opening receptions. A limited number of Art Center East specialty boards are available. Order online at artcentereast.org/exhibit-refreshments-reimagined.
