A clear blue sky outlines the main entrance to Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande, in this 2016 photo. In July 2022 the library announced it was awarded a $1,500 grant by the Libraries of Union County Foundation. The funds will be used to purchase six months of books for the library’s book clubs.

LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library, La Grande, has been awarded a $1,500 grant by the Libraries of Union County Foundation. The funds will be used to purchase six months of books for the Mystery Book Club’s members and books to create Book Club Kits for all library patrons.

Rose Peacock, adult services librarian, in a press release said, “We’re so grateful to the Library Foundation for this grant. It will allow our book club more flexibility in their choices and provide book club kits for our community.”

