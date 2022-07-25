A clear blue sky outlines the main entrance to Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande, in this 2016 photo. In July 2022 the library announced it was awarded a $1,500 grant by the Libraries of Union County Foundation. The funds will be used to purchase six months of books for the library’s book clubs.
LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library, La Grande, has been awarded a $1,500 grant by the Libraries of Union County Foundation. The funds will be used to purchase six months of books for the Mystery Book Club’s members and books to create Book Club Kits for all library patrons.
Rose Peacock, adult services librarian, in a press release said, “We’re so grateful to the Library Foundation for this grant. It will allow our book club more flexibility in their choices and provide book club kits for our community.”
The Libraries of Union County Foundation is dedicated to promoting lifelong literacy by providing grants to the public libraries in Union County.
Check out Cook Memorial Library’s many offerings and programs at www.cookmemoriallibrary.org, call 541-962-1339 or stop by 2006 Fourth St.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.