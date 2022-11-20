LA GRANDE — Matt Fagan’s art show, “Thumb Wars & Storymonsters,” now on display at Cook Memorial Library, was created by the La Grande artist specifically for the library. The exhibit features 17 “bold” and “quirky” acrylic paintings, according to the library’s announcement.

There are many connecting images throughout the works. Referring to a piece — called “Tendril is the Night!” — Fagan said that working on this painting “reminded me of how much fun it is to create parts of a story, but leave the details and connections up to the audience’s imagination. That got me thinking of how I could bring those story elements and Easter eggs into other canvases.”

