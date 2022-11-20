LA GRANDE — Matt Fagan’s art show, “Thumb Wars & Storymonsters,” now on display at Cook Memorial Library, was created by the La Grande artist specifically for the library. The exhibit features 17 “bold” and “quirky” acrylic paintings, according to the library’s announcement.
There are many connecting images throughout the works. Referring to a piece — called “Tendril is the Night!” — Fagan said that working on this painting “reminded me of how much fun it is to create parts of a story, but leave the details and connections up to the audience’s imagination. That got me thinking of how I could bring those story elements and Easter eggs into other canvases.”
In the early 2000s, Fagan ran a comic book store in Chicago where he developed his current style: “I painted what I loved, which meant pop culture mash-ups, silly puns, cheap gags, monsters, and other stuff that makes me laugh. That’s where I discovered that my joy overlapped with the joy of other comic nerds, cartoon fans, and movie buffs, which encouraged me to follow my whims and just have a good time painting.”
The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 31 at the library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande. The library is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
