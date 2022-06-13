LA GRANDE — With school out and all ages looking for activities to keep their minds and bodies busy, Cook Memorial Library offers expanded summer programs.
Below is information on activities happening during the remaining weeks of June. The summer’s full schedule and details are available at www.cookmemoriallibrary.org — or find out more by giving the library a call at 541-0962-1339 or stopping by 2006 Fourth St., La Grande. Summer hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The 2022 summer reading program is underway at Cook Memorial Library. This free program is open to all ages and runs through July 29. Register for the “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” challenge under the “Summer Reading” tab on the library’s website.
On Thursday, June 16, at 10:30 a.m., Umatilla National Forest Fire Prevention Specialist Jimmye Turner will give a fun and interactive presentation on the importance of wildfire prevention. According to the library’s announcement, Turner’s unique delivery includes using his real-time cartoon-drawing techniques to illustrate key concepts.
Teen Zen will be on June 16 at 3 p.m. Led by Kitia Chambers, this multi-session program gives teens creative and fun ways to de-stress. For example, participants will make mindless jars, pocket affirmations, calming slime and crystal magic. This free program also will be held on June 23, 30 and July 7. Teens are encouraged to participate in all sessions, but it isn't required. This activity is offered in partnership with Youth Alliance Union County and Union County Safe Communities Coalition.
A Leave No Trace presentation and activities event is planned for Friday, June 17, at 10:30 a.m., led by Chelsea Kallery, Umatilla National Forest outreach and partnership coordinator for youth and community engagement. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Kid Craft Fridays are offered every Friday from 3-4 p.m. for ages 7-10. On June 17, children will make watercolor and oil pastel flowers.
The younger crowd is invited to sing, dance and play at the Campfire Sing-Along on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. in the Story Circle. And on Thursdays, Storytime includes songs, stories and a craft, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
All ages are welcome at the Tuesday, June 21, family movie. Come and watch “Sing 2” beginning at 10:30 a.m. Popcorn will be provided.
On Wednesday, June 29, an interactive movie event for ages 12-18 begins at 3 p.m. featuring “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” The first 24 participants will receive a gift bag packed with props to interact with the movie. Costumes and fandom attire are encouraged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.