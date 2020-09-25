LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library, La Grande, is working toward more fully reopening and is seeking the public’s input.
To gather community members’ thoughts about using the library’s on-site and digital services and programs in the current public health situation, the library has released an online survey.
According to a press release, the short survey takes 5-10 minutes to complete.
The 10-question survey may be accessed on the library’s website, www.cookmemoriallibrary.org, or at this link: https://www.survio.com/survey/d/P4F6C6Y6W6X5S9U4T.
For more information on Cook Memorial Library’s current virtual services and programming, visit the website. Limited borrowing and on-site computer services also are available at the library, 2006 Fourth St.
