JOSEPH — Small art is featured in a big way in the upcoming “Little Works” fundraising exhibit at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture. The exhibit opened Nov. 19 at the art center in Joseph and runs through Dec. 16.
Each piece of artwork in the show is no larger than 10 inches in any one direction, and there is a wide variety of art forms among the pieces. Proceeds from the sale of the art benefit the Josephy Center’s Youth Art Program, which includes scholarships for the center’s classes, the Missoula Children’s Theater and the annual Youth Art Festival, among other offerings.
Patrons can take their art with them at the time of purchase, and new art may be added as the show continues, encouraging return visits.
Each piece is for sale at under $200. There is still time to attend the final of two special shopping days during the exhibit’s run. On Dec. 10, refreshments will be served and there will be special sales on books and art supplies and children’s activities. All proceeds from these sales also support youth art programming.
Purchasing is not required and the show is open to all to enjoy at the Josephy Center, 403 N. Main St., Joseph, during open hours: Monday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Learn more at www.josephy.org.
