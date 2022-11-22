JOSEPH — Small art is featured in a big way in the upcoming “Little Works” fundraising exhibit at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture. The exhibit opened Nov. 19 at the art center in Joseph and runs through Dec. 16.

Each piece of artwork in the show is no larger than 10 inches in any one direction, and there is a wide variety of art forms among the pieces. Proceeds from the sale of the art benefit the Josephy Center’s Youth Art Program, which includes scholarships for the center’s classes, the Missoula Children’s Theater and the annual Youth Art Festival, among other offerings.

