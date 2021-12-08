A camel helps bring the streets of Bethlehem to life at a previous Living Nativity event hosted by the La Grande Seventh-day Adventist Church. In 2021, the outdoor walk-through is open from 5-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11.
The Living Nativity, hosted by the La Grande Seventh-day Adventist Church, returns on Friday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, from 5-8 p.m.
The La Grande Living Nativity, hosted by the Seventh-day Adventist Church, re-creates Bethlehem at the time of Christ’s birth.
LA GRANDE — A treasured holiday tradition takes visitors back to Bethlehem.
The La Grande Living Nativity, hosted by the La Grande Seventh-day Adventist Church, is set to be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11. After a year off due to the pandemic, the free event is back for community members and visitors to come enjoy the celebration.
“People are excited to help out and take part,” said Jack St. Clair, organizer of the Living Nativity.
The event began around 2004 and has grown in size and popularity since then. A group of actors will re-create the township of Bethlehem and the nativity scene at the La Grande Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2702 Adams Ave. The outside walk-through is open for two nights to ring in the holiday season.
According to St. Clair, roughly 75-100 participants and volunteers help make the holiday event come to life. Multiple local churches of varying denominations combine efforts to make the event possible.
In past years, upward of 2,400 people have attended the event. St. Clair said turnout might be a bit low with the pandemic still ongoing, but he expects a solid showing.
