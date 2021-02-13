LA GRANDE — La Grande Middle School released this list of students who earned a place on the honor roll for the second quarter of the 2021-21 academic year by earning a GPA of 3.50 or higher.
6th grade
4.00: Rileigh Ackley, Hunter Austin, Sydnee Azure, Angus Boyk, Taylor Browning, Madeleine Burton, Haiden Davis, Alexander De Anda Lopez, Dex Dunlap, Diego Escamilla Ramirez, Aviana Fields, Genevieve Gekeler, Mollie George, Alyson Glabe, Paylan Hampton, Jadyn Hulce, Jackson Kimball, Delaney Klinger, Jerrick Leonard, Grayson Loudermilk, Charlotte Luke, Rinnah Lynch, Alexace Milner, Chad Moran, Chasity Morrison, Wyatt Murie, Brennan Palmer, Carleigh Radke, Riken Ritter, Avrey Robinson, Quinton Robinson, Nolan Rogers, Camilla Romer, Gracie Spence, Brennan St. Claire, Hayden Trice, Lainey Wolfe, Michael Yiftheg, Jane Zastrow.
3.90: Sophie Turner.
3.88: Cade McKinley, Holden Sipe.
3.87: Lybeoth Hill.
3.85: Ashlyn Orosco.
3.80: Kallen Blakely, Lukas Hale, Kyler Myer.
3.75: Treyton Miller.
3.72: Marcos Sanchez.
3.71: Pierce Lair.
3.66: Hamad Alamyaar, Noah Carter, Hailee Ford, Jessica Lopez.
3.63: Mackenzie Wigginton.
3.62: Kiera Hibbert.
3.60: Leah Ingerson, Brody Miller, Amiah Tye.
3.50: Fern McConnell.
7th grade
4.00: Cameron Canfield, Elizabeth Carpenter, Carson Declue, Joselyn Dodds, Maylie Eby, Hailey Evans, Asher Farnam, Mathias Fields, Adelaide Grigg, Carter Harden, Lee Harris, Bekham Hibbert, Cassidy Hogge, Emilee Huntsman, Ella Johnson, Ella Jorgensen, Kloe Knight Damien Kodep, Karli Kretschmer, Ryder McIlmoil, Emersyn Miller, Jillian Nelson, Brooke Perry, Stephanie Schlegel, Dakota Shorts, Kaetlyn Snyder, Serenity Stouder, Miriam Westenskow, Mattison Wolcott.
3.90: Spencer Koyle.
3.88: Peyton Daggett, Elle Edvalson, Malaika Gitome, Annyka Wildman.
3.87: Gabriel Cox, Adrina Cravinho Gustafson, Taylor Dearinger, Kallyn Harnack, Taryn McIlmoil, Jason Nelson.
3.80: Madison Armstrong.
3.77: Landon Hood.
3.75: Irelyn Collins, Mason Lewis, Rhiley Lees.
3.70: Emmett Theiler.
3.66: Haylee Doud.
3.62: Victoria Cornford, Jeremiah Jones.
3.58: Ashlyn Costello, Charish Young.
3.50: Mlorica Carland, Halle Hopkins.
8th grade
4.00: Opal Alf Rippee, Marti Anderson, Aubrey Bisenius, Kylie Brown, Lydia Case, Kayle Collman, Elijah Cox, Ayla Davis, Kaylie Davis, Emma Elithorp, Dane Fine, Eleanor Gisi, Ella Hayden, Kristina Hayden, Laura Hendrickson, Makayla Hibbert, Austin Jeffries, Mason Kimball, Reese Koyle, Austyn Meuser, Bryce Pennington, Bethany Petty, Thananya Robertson, Rilley Robinson, Carter Seaquist, Raelee Smith, Addison Snyder, Noah Spence, Carlee Strand, Cecilia Villagomez Edvalson, Aaron Weaver, Evan Zastrow.
3.90: Macy Iramk, Mia Korom, Shanelle Parker.
3.87: Kierstyn Azure, Makenzi Comisky, Lillian Dunlap, Abbygail Myers.
3.85: Lyndie Isaacson.
3.77: Carter Pollard.
3.75: Matt Anderson, Karly Burgess, Ruby Gregg, Hazel Hartz, Carter Stockhoff.
3.72: Adysen Perry.
3.62: Lacie Hearing, Natasha Powell.
3.60: Elphirene Yiftheg.
3.55: Matthew Hall.
3.50: Savannah Mellinger, Jayden Riley.
