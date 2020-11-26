LA GRANDE — Community Connection of Northeast Oregon is seeking veteran first-time homebuyers in four Eastern Oregon counties for the Veteran’s Down Payment Assistance Loan Program.
Community Connection in a press release announced the program is open to veterans in Wallowa, Baker, Grant and Union counties.
Oregon Housing and Community Services funds the program, which can pay up to $15,000 in down payment and closing costs.
Call 541-963-3186 or visit ccno.org for information about eligibility.
