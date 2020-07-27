JOSEPH — New artwork of Eastern Oregon will be on display July 31 at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph for the sixth annual wild landscapes exhibit, "The Wild Landscape: Expanding Views of Eastern Oregon."
More than 43 pieces by 19 artists will be on view, capturing landscapes through photography, painting and mixed media.
La Grande artist Eric Valentine has three pieces in this year's show. Valentine has shown his work across Eastern Oregon and uses photography to capture the beauty of the area.
"I am a believer, and I like seeing what the Lord has made for us to enjoy," Valentine said. "We all need the motivation to understand and realize the wonderful creation we live in and learn to appreciate getting outside of the everyday and home life, out of the city and and appreciate the beauty."
He captured a sunrise overlooking Buckhorn Springs for one of the pieces on display.
"When I go Buckhorn Springs I usually arrive late afternoon, do a shoot, and then pitch my tent or sleep in the car, and then wake up at 4:30 a.m. to get a photo of the sunrise," Valentine said. "The lighting is always dramatic. Early light is gentle and revealing."
Valentine said he is proud his photographs reach an audience outside of Union County.
"I don't take pictures to hide away on my laptop," he said. "I take them to share with the community."
The show's theme is about continuing to celebrate wild landscapes.
"Our visual definition of 'wild' is landscape relatively unaltered by human development," Cheryl Coughlan, Josephy Center's director, said in a press release. "Our goal is the continued appreciation of the diverse landscapes and unique places of Eastern Oregon."
The exhibit will be available for in-person viewing and virtual viewing on the center's website, www.josephy.org, starting July 31. The art center requires masks to enter and is limiting the number of people allowed into the building. The exhibit runs until Sept. 9.
