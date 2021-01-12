LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Valley Habitat for Humanity is asking for volunteers who live in Union County to help continue home building projects and minor home repair in the county.
The local affiliate has built 11 homes in the county and helped at least 50 families have a better life, according to a press release from Larry Knowles, the secretary for Grande Ronde Valley Habitat for Humanity. The efforts include wheelchair ramps, porch improvements and other minor home repair.
Habitat for Humanity has more than 1,100 affiliates in the United States with 25 in Oregon. The organization also serves in Africa, Europe, South America, Canada and Mexico. According to the press release, the organization needs volunteers for family selection, construction planning, volunteer management, fund raising and a host of other committee efforts. Volunteers need skills to build homes and wheelchair ramps.
“This is more than pounding nails several times per week,” the press release stated. “After an introduction to our affiliate and mission, we hope that you as an interested party would like to be a board member to help us help the people of Union County. We do physical things here in Union County to help people improve their lives, but it takes volunteers to make it happen.”
If you are interested, come to the organization’s next monthly meeting on Jan. 21 at 4 p.m. at the Grande Ronde Valley Habitat For Humanity ReStore, 2304 E. R Ave., La Grande, behind Wendy’s and McDonald’s. You also can leave a message at 541-963-4794 or to P.O. Box 111, La Grande, OR 97850.
