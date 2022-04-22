LA GRANDE — Soroptimist International of La Grande is hosting a day-long conference for secondary school-age girls to provide career guidance and mentorship opportunities.
The Soroptimist “Dream It, Be It: Career Support for Girls” program aims to help girls grow to be strong, successful and happy adults. The career conference is on Saturday, May 14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Le BeBe Bakery’s event center, 1101 Washington Ave., La Grande.
Girls and their parents/guardians can learn more and sign up for the program by going to www.lagrandesoroptimist.org or contacting Patty Gooderham at gooderhams@charter.net. The deadline for signing up is April 25. Early registration is recommended since space is limited.
Throughout the day, the girls will attend sessions based on the following topics:
• Discovering your dreams
• Exploring careers
• Creating achievable goals
• Rising above obstacles
• Turning failure into success
• Balancing your stress
• Putting dreams into action
“Because we don’t expect that all girls will know what they want to do for the rest of their lives and we also know that plans change, the skills developed through the day can be applied to any goals the girls identify throughout their education and careers,” said Jacque Harvey, club president, in a press release. “The girls will also have the opportunity to speak with working women and perhaps arrange a mentorship with a woman whose career interests them.”
In addition to learning important life skills, participants will also leave with a variety of other resources and fun items, a special Dream It, Be It shirt and bracelet and certificate of completion.
