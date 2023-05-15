HEPPNER — Bank of Eastern Oregon, based in Heppner, has selected its 2023 high school senior scholarship recipients. The awards are for students planning to enroll in agriculture or business in college and judging is based on academics, leadership and citizenship.
Applications are accepted from graduating seniors in the areas where Bank of Eastern Oregon and Bank of Eastern Washington branches and loan offices are located.
The following students in Union and Wallowa counties each received a $500 award:
• Dallee Bingham, North Powder Charter School
• Elijah Bisenius, La Grande High School
• James Frisch, Cove High School
• Ariel Pointer, North Powder Charter School
• Collin Rovey, Cove High School
• Blade Suto, Joseph Charter School
“We wish these seniors the best of luck as they move on to college and look forward to hearing of their continuing success in agriculture or business,” said Bank of Eastern Oregon President and CEO Jeff Bailey.
BEO Bancorp is the holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon. It operates 20 branches and four loan production offices in 11 Eastern Oregon, four Eastern Washington counties and one Western Idaho county. Among them are branches in La Grande and in Enterprise.
