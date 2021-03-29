BAKER CITY — Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative in a press release announced the recipients of this year’s trade and lineman scholarships.
Aidan Patton of Imbler was awarded a $5,000 OTEC scholarship to pursue a career as a lineman, and Riley Youngblood of North Powder received a $2,500 scholarship to attend trade school.
“We are pleased to award these scholarships to help support these students as they pursue their career paths and gain the valuable skills needed for in-demand jobs in the trades or in the electric utility industry,” said Joe Hathaway, OTEC communications manager, in the release. “Member-owned cooperatives like OTEC are, by their very nature, community partners and we have always been proud to support the educational goals of local students and give back to the communities in our service territory.”
Scholarship winners are selected from a pool of candidates from OTEC’s service territory in Baker, Grant, Harney and Union counties. Scholarship funds come from unclaimed capital credits.
Other regional students who earned awards are Nolan Scheen of Burns ($5,000 lineman scholarship), and Katie Hire of John Day and Jacob Swindlehurst of Burns ($2,500 trade scholarship each).
“Lineman schools and trade schools provide excellent opportunities for those who don’t want to pursue college, but want to learn marketable skills, work in an interesting living-wage job and carry little or no student debt,” Hathaway added.
Applications for both trade and lineman school scholarships are open year-round. You can apply at www.otec.coop/scholarships.
OTEC also offers academic scholarship. The 2021 recipients will be announced this spring.
Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit, member-owned electric cooperative that serves more than 60,000 residents in Eastern Oregon. With headquarters in Baker City, OTEC has district offices in Burns, John Day and La Grande.
