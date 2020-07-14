NEWBERG — Local students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2020 semester.
These students from Union and Wallowa counties made the dean’s list:
- Ryan Chandler, Elgin, sophomore, nursing
- William Coston, Imbler, sophomore, engineering
- Whitney Evans, Joseph, senior, biology
- Kylin Collman, La Grande, senior, management and marketing
- Gracie Carlsen, Lostine, junior, economics
In addition, Collman earned a bachelor of arts in management and marketing.
George Fox University is ranked by Forbes among the top Christian universities in the country and is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University.” George Fox offers bachelor’s degrees in more than 40 majors, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees and 13 master’s and doctoral degrees.
