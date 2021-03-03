RICHLAND, Wash. — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is open to enrolled veterans age 65 and older Saturday, March 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Richland, Washington.
The clinic is organized by the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center, Walla Walla, which serves veterans in Union and Wallowa counties, and will be held in the parking lot of the Richland Federal Building, 825 Jadwin Ave.
To receive a vaccination, veterans must schedule an appointment by calling 509-525-5200 (then dial "2" and "2" or ask for the Call Center). The clinic will accept appointment requests Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Due to high call volumes, callers may experience delays, but you must remain on the line to be scheduled. Walk-ins will not be allowed.
For more information on the vaccine, go to www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine.
