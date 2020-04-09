April is Alcohol Awareness Month. Organized by the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence since 1987, this public health movement is designed to draw attention to the causes and effects of alcoholism. The Union County Safe Communities Coalition is pleased to support this initiative in our continued efforts to build a safe, healthy and drug-free community.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, alcohol is the most commonly used drug among youth in Oregon. Data show individuals ages 12-20 drink 11% of all alcohol in the United States. However, Union County youth are above this norm.

The 2019 Oregon Healthy Teens Survey indicated approximately 88% of Union County respondents in the eighth grade reported they had not consumed alcohol in the last 30 days, and 68% of junior respondents indicated the same. While progress is underway it is clear much work remains to turn the tide of underage drinking.

The UCSCC Youth Council aims to help close this gap. This dynamic volunteer group consists of more than a dozen teenagers from schools in Union County who work to curb youth substance use. Youth council members would like their fellow teens to know why they actively choose to say “no” to alcohol when faced with peer pressure. Take a look at several of their responses below:

Imbler junior

In my opinion, alcohol can ruin a person’s life. For me, it could ruin my social life as well as the obvious physical disadvantages. I find myself often reflecting on what I am involved in, the promises I have made to those organizations, and also the dedication I have to my family and friends to stay alcohol-free. Whether it be FFA, NHS, ASB or sports, I am a leader. A leader has morals, guidelines and a positive aura that makes people want to be like them or follow in their footsteps. Leaders make this world what it is, and that is why I stay alcohol free.

Elgin junior

As an athlete, Christian and FFA member who holds a chapter and district office, alcohol conflicts with my morals and responsibilities. I’ve chosen to stay away from alcohol so I can focus on what’s important to me, like staying in better shape during sports and maintaining my grades. When I reflect on the leadership roles that I hold, alcohol would diminish my reputation. Being alcohol free has allowed me to follow my passions and stay focused without restrictions.

Cove eighth-grader

I think consuming alcohol at my age is a bad idea because it would affect my future and the organizations I’m involved in now. It would also be completely devastating to my family and friends if I were to be consuming alcohol. Therefore, I will stay alcohol free and will encourage my friends to do so as well. I want to have a good education and get good grades, and I know that consuming alcohol would make that very hard, so that’s why I stay away from alcohol.

La Grande sophomore

Drinking alcohol, in my opinion, could mess up anyone’s future. In some situations, alcohol could be a gateway drug to much more dangerous substances like marijuana and other bad drugs. I’d rather not risk my future because I have big plans. I also want to focus on school and not let my grades fall.

The members of the UCSCC Youth Council believe each teen is invaluable and asks their peers to refuse to let alcohol interfere with their journey to make a positive mark in the world. The council also shares the following resources:

•Parents, teachers and other trusted adults are great first lines of contact for teens who are struggling with substance use.

•Center for Human Development, La Grande, provides counseling and substance abuse treatment services. Call the center at 541-962-8800.

•Youth Line: A teen-to-teen crisis and help line. Contact them with anything that may be bothering you. Teens are available to help daily from 4-10 p.m. (off-hour calls answered by Lines for Life). Call 877-968-8491, text teen2teen to 839863, or chat online at www.oregonyouthline.org.

•Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Hotline: 1-800-662-4357.

Union County Safe Communities Coalition works to increase community awareness of youth substance abuse and promote prevention in Union County. To learn more about the Youth Council’s work in our community, visit ucsafecommunities.org or follow the Union County Safe Communities Coalition on Facebook.