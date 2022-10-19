beautification award fall 2022
City of La Grande/Contributed Photo

LA GRANDE — The home of Julie and Tim Troutman, 1204 M Ave., received the city of La Grande fall beautification award for a residential property, the city's Urban Forestry Division announced Thursday, Oct. 13.

“When we purchased our home 30 years ago there were no trees and not much else but a white picket fence,” Julie Troutman said in the press release. "It’s changed a lot!”

