LA GRANDE — The home of Julie and Tim Troutman, 1204 M Ave., received the city of La Grande fall beautification award for a residential property, the city's Urban Forestry Division announced Thursday, Oct. 13.
“When we purchased our home 30 years ago there were no trees and not much else but a white picket fence,” Julie Troutman said in the press release. "It’s changed a lot!”
Gone is the white picket fence, replaced with an upcycled wrought iron fence that provides a view of the garden beyond. A large elm tree shades the home, which is set back from the street, “and there’s lots of room for gardening,” Troutman said.
The yard is filled with plantings of shrubs, vines, annuals and perennials, many of which have seeded in naturally. Troutman has found that black-eyed Susan, lupine, spirea, Oregon grape, bleeding heart, echinacea and false indigo stand up to the deer that roam the neighborhood.
To make yard care easier and more environmentally friendly, Troutman highly recommends using battery-operated lawn tools, such as mowers, trimmers and blowers. They are lighter than gas-powered tools, produce zero emissions, require less energy input to do the same amount of work and have less maintenance, she pointed out. Bonus: "They’re quiet.”
