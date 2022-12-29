One of the Cook Memorial Library’s slogans, “Growing readers since 1912,” references when the first library opened in La Grande. Graphic designer Francine Brazeau integrated books into the wheat design of this library logo to represent the natural surroundings in La Grande.
LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library kicks off the new year with a full slate of programs and activities for all ages. Highlights range from book clubs and gaming groups to crafts, self-care and yoga.
The library will be closed on Jan. 2 and Jan. 16, both Mondays, for holiday observances.
To learn more, visit the library’s web, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest pages, call 541-962-1339 or stop by the library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande, which is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For children
Tuesday, Jan. 3: Lego Club meets the first Tuesday of the month from 3-5 p.m. The club is open to children up to age 12 and new members are welcome to come play and build with Lego bricks. Registration is not required. Children age 10 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Thursdays: Storytime is on every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the Story Circle. Join us for stories and a craft.
For teens
Wednesday, Jan. 11: Teen iCraft is held on the second Wednesday of the month from 3:30-5 p.m. Teens will be working on a variety of crafts. This free activity is open to ages 12 to 18. Supplies are provided and registration is not needed.
Wednesday, Jan. 18: Teen Writing Circle meets the third Wednesday of January from 4-5 p.m. This free activity is open to ages 12-18 interested in creating characters, building worlds and sharing ideas. Supplies are provided and registration is not needed.
For adults
Friday, Jan. 13: Mystery Book Club for adults meets monthly on the second Friday at 1 p.m. Participants are choosing their own titles for this discussion. New members are welcome.
Saturday, Jan. 21: Self-Care Saturday for adults begins at 1 p.m. Participants will create vision boards. Supplies are provided and registration is not required.
For all
Jan. 12 and Jan 26: The library is hosting a Dungeons & Dragons and gaming group on two Thursdays in January.The activity is free and open to all ages. For information contact Ryan at the library at 541-962-1339.
Jan. 4, 11, 18: Kitia Chambers will lead Community Yoga on three Wednesdays this month. This free class is open to all ages and registration is not required.
