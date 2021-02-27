The month of March is recognized across the United States as Problem Gambling Awareness Month. The campaign theme “Awareness + Action” is all about taking specific action and having conversations about problem gambling issues and directing people to the help they may need.
For many people gambling is a form of entertainment that doesn’t carry any significant consequences. However, for some people gambling can lead to problem gambling or gambling addiction. Gambling is also a popular activity for underage youth. Research has shown that there is a correlation between youth gambling and engaging in other risky behaviors.
Gambling often is a form of entertainment, but it also is an activity that carries risk. For some people, it can become such a problem that they continue to gamble despite personal, social or financial consequences.
More than 84,000 Oregon adults are estimated to meet the clinical diagnosis for a gambling disorder. Gambling disorders impact the lives of families and friends and our society. Problem gambling in Oregon results in more than $500 million in social costs impacting the criminal justice, corrections and human service systems as well as our economic health.
Youth also are affected by these problems, and the teen rates for problem gambling are often higher than the adult rates. Gambling activates the reward system of the brain in the same way a drug or alcohol does. Since neural pathways are still forming during the teenage years, this activity can essentially prime the brain for future addiction issues. Many adults in treatment for problem gambling have reported they began gambling at an early age.
Entertainment/fun was the No. 1 reason youth reported they gambled. Smartphones, tablets and other electronic devices have dramatically increased access to internet gambling for those who are underage. It’s not surprising a majority of youth have gambled prior to their 18th birthday. The internet is as close as any public Wi-Fi. Although it is illegal for teens to gamble online, the safeguards are easy to overcome — many are as simple as a check box or the insertion of a birthdate. Youth who play free online gambling games are more likely to later gamble.
Another concern is the relationship between youth gambling and engaging in other risky behaviors. The 2019 Oregon Healthy Teens Survey stated that “research indicates the frequency of gambling activity among youth correlates with increased alcohol, tobacco and illicit drug use, with some youth developing serious gambling problems.” Oregon teens who gambled had higher rates of problems at school, being in a physical fight, experiencing sadness for two or more weeks, and using alcohol, marijuana and other drugs. This can have devastating impacts on youth and their families.
While many concerns exist, there is hope. Problem gambling can be prevented, and free treatment is available for adults and teens if problems do develop. The Oregon Problem Gambling Resource website, www.OPGR.org, provides information, resources and a helpline.
In Union County, the Center for Human Development provides free, confidential treatment for those with gambling problems and support services for families. Call CHD at 541-962-8800 or visit www.chdinc.org for more information.
