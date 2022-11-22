ENTERPRISE — Home from Nashville for the holidays, Wallowa County native Meredith Brann showcases some of her newest songs, slated for an upcoming album, on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the OK Theatre, 208 W. Main St., Enterprise. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available at www.eventbrite.com.
Based in Moscow, Idaho, since 2019, Brann graced the theater’s various performance spaces last summer. Then, with a tour underway, the budding artist moved to Nashville and landed a job in the industry.
Brann will be playing with a full band featuring her father, Darrell, on guitar, Dan Galucki on drums and Joe Marsh on bass. And there also will be special guests.
Brann was performing live by the time she was 8. Her family bought the OK Theatre at the end of 2012, and she spent her teen years singing on the main stage as a headliner and as an opening act.
Comfortable on stage, the artist said being in front of live audiences again this summer galvanized her decision to continue her journey toward becoming a professional singer, songwriter and musician.
Brann’s music is influenced by 1990s rock and artists such as Sheryl Crow and Amy Winehouse. She writes songs about home and attachment to place as well as the feelings and longings of a young woman making her way in the world of music.
