Meredith Brann

Meredith Brann will perform with family and special guests on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the OK Theatre in Enterprise.

 Contributed Photo

ENTERPRISE — Home from Nashville for the holidays, Wallowa County native Meredith Brann showcases some of her newest songs, slated for an upcoming album, on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the OK Theatre, 208 W. Main St., Enterprise. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available at www.eventbrite.com.

Based in Moscow, Idaho, since 2019, Brann graced the theater’s various performance spaces last summer. Then, with a tour underway, the budding artist moved to Nashville and landed a job in the industry.

