George Neer was born Aug. 20, 1931, in Neodesha, Kansas. The family moved to La Grande in 1944. He graduated from La Grande High School in 1949 and has lived in La Grande continually. Family and friends are invited to stop by 1601 X Ave. Friday, Aug. 20, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to help him celebrate his 90th birthday. There will be cake and some of George’s “Famous Ice Cream.” No gifts please, just bring memories to share.
Milestone: George Neer to celebrate 90th birthday on Aug. 20
