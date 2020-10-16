Jo Hallam celebrated his 90th birthday on Oct. 13.
Now a resident of Sublimity, he was born in Enterprise and grew up in the Wallowa Valley.
A descendant of pioneers, he always felt the need to do something that would acknowledge the original people of the Wallowa.
He was instrumental in getting the Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland Project started and has remained dedicated to its mission for three decades.
Jo has contributed countless hours and personal funds to the cause.
A veteran of the Marine Corp and Army Reserves, he orders the Tamkaliks Veterans’ hats every year, often at his own expense, and in years past he could always be found holding the drum mic during Tamkaliks.
From his Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland family, “’eéy’snin’ wic’ et leeheyn” — Happy Birthday, Jo!
