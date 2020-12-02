Merle Miller of La Grande on Dec. 3 celebrates his 90th birthday.
After completing school at OTI in Klamath Falls, graduating as one of the first three Certified Watchmakers in Oregon, Miller served in the U.S. Air Force and married his high school sweetheart, Pat Miller, in 1951. They have lived in La Grande since 1960 and raised four children, Larry, Jana (Gruis), Jodi and Keri (Hagerman).
Miller owned and operated Merle’s Time and Chime in La Grande and worked and retired from Oregon State Parks. He served as the leader of Boy Scout for Troop 555 for more than 20 years and was active in the Oregon Sons and Daughters of Oregon Pioneers and the Sons of the American Revolution.
He currently serves on the Union County Museum Board of Directors and is a member of the Summerville Baptist Church. He still does occasional clock repair, serves as family genealogist and cooks a delicious Dutch oven meal.
