Norma Jean Elmer, of Cove, is turning 95 on Monday, Oct. 26. She was born Oct. 26, 1925, to Leo and Nellie Roulet in Elgin and has lived her entire life in the Grande Ronde Valley. Her children include Trudy Hassinger of Cove, Doris Fisher of Happy Valley, Susan Wesley of Laie, Hawaii, Patti Cutler of Woodland, Washington, and Steven Elmer of Ogden, Utah. Because of COVID-19, she will have a virtual celebration with her family via Zoom.
