Wayne and Betty Jones of La Grande are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary Tuesday, Nov. 24.
After getting out of the service, Wayne Jones first met Betty Robeson at the Sweet Shop in Ashland.
They were married in 1950 at Betty’s parents’ house in Enterprise, and that’s where they started their lives together.
Wayne worked as a mechanic at the Dodge Garage for Jack Harmon, and Betty worked at the local bank.
They were transferred to La Grande in 1962 and have lived there for the last 58 years.
Betty and Wayne have always been active in the community, including the Elks Lodge, the Eagles, Veterans of Foreign Wars, various sororities and their church.
After retirement, they hosted campgrounds all around Oregon, worked with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, and volunteered at Grande Ronde Hospital and the Union County Senior Center.
Wayne and Betty have two daughters, Susan Schultz and Sandy Cook and her husband, Rocky Cook; five grandchildren, Carmen Cook, William Cook, Dany Hansell, Mykel Hansell and Nikki Hansell; and three great-grandchildren, Joscelin Hafer, Chevy Easterday and Cash Ingerson.
