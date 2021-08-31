Dorothy Swart Fleshman

Dorothy Fleshman is turning 95 on Sept. 10.

Dorothy Fleshman, author of the Dory’s Diary column, is turning 95 on Sept. 10.

To show appreciation for all she has done for the community, her friends are requesting that everyone send her a birthday greeting card in the mail, with a goal of reaching at least 2,000 cards.

Whether you know her personally or not, consider sending a birthday card to Dorothy Fleshman, c/o The First Christian Church, P.O. Box 953, La Grande 97850.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.