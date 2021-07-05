Pat Young will celebrate her 90th birthday July 9. She will be joined on the weekend by her seven children, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and other family members, coming from as far away as Alaska.
Friends are invited to stop by Pat’s home on Friday, July 9, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to have cake and visit.
