Retta (Zachow) Hoxie, of La Grande, was born Nov. 7, 1917, in Cleveland, North Dakota, and has lived in the Grande Ronde Valley since 1952.
Her daughter and son-in-law, Ruth and Lonnie Lester, also live in La Grande. She has five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. She will celebrate her 103rd birthday with her family.
Cards, which would be much appreciated, may be sent to 1809 26th St. No. 49, La Grande 97850.
