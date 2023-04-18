If you or someone you know has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, also known as ADHD or ADD, you know that Adderall has been in short supply since late October last year. Let’s look at what caused the shortage and the neurodevelopmental condition of ADHD, which affects about 3.5% of the U.S. population, according to Oregon Health and Science University researchers.

Teva Pharmaceuticals, the primary supplier of generic Adderall, struggled to maintain staffing in plants that make this medicine. As providers switched patients to other doses and formulations of Adderall because of limited supply, the shortage extended to methylphenidate — Ritalin — the other stimulant used for ADHD.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Mari Dominguez is a psychiatric nurse practitioner who lives and works in Eastern Oregon.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.