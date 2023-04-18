If you or someone you know has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, also known as ADHD or ADD, you know that Adderall has been in short supply since late October last year. Let’s look at what caused the shortage and the neurodevelopmental condition of ADHD, which affects about 3.5% of the U.S. population, according to Oregon Health and Science University researchers.
Teva Pharmaceuticals, the primary supplier of generic Adderall, struggled to maintain staffing in plants that make this medicine. As providers switched patients to other doses and formulations of Adderall because of limited supply, the shortage extended to methylphenidate — Ritalin — the other stimulant used for ADHD.
Prescriptions for Adderall increased by 16% during the pandemic. Healthcare rules around telemedicine were relaxed during COVID, and companies that offered online diagnosis and treatment of ADHD popped up on the internet.
Patients who use Adderall and, to a lesser degree, methylphenidate have endured frequent switches of medicine dose, formulation and pharmacy. Many have rationed their medication, and some experience withdrawal symptoms like mood swings, irritability, depression, headaches and fatigue when they run out.
Street versions of Adderall may be laced with fentanyl, a potent opioid that can cause death from overdose. Patients with untreated ADHD are at higher risk for car accidents and can struggle significantly with work, school and other daily tasks, contributing to anxiety and depression.
The Food and Drug Administration and Teva Pharmaceuticals are working to resolve the shortage, but patients, prescribers, and pharmacy staff are weary of the now 6-month-long wait for a solution.
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity disorder runs in families. The neurotransmitters dopamine and norepinephrine are less available to aid brain functions that require motivation, planning and judgment.
Symptoms can include task difficulty and associated avoidance, impulsivity and distraction. ADHD symptoms can be mild, moderate or severe, and the decision to treat with medicine has many factors to consider with a healthcare provider’s guidance.
The diagnosis of ADHD requires that symptoms were present in childhood, although the condition may not have been identified or treated during that time. Many adults benefit greatly after being accurately diagnosed and appropriately treated for ADHD after struggling for many years.
Properly treated ADHD often reduces anxiety and sleep difficulties. The calmer brain can relax the need to keep track of multiple tasks and priorities and transition more easily at night into sleep.
Teens with untreated ADHD can be at higher risk for experimentation with substances because of increased impulsiveness and the desire to escape the feeling of being overwhelmed that ADHD can cause.
An adolescent or young adult with untreated ADHD can be more vulnerable to accidents, unintended pregnancy and substance misuse because the connection between cause and effect can be harder to make with this condition.
Adderall and methylphenidate, Ritalin. effectively treat ADHD for most patients who try them. They can cause side effects for some, and most patients go through fine-tuning doses and formulations to find what works.
These medicines can suppress appetite, which can be problematic for rapidly growing kids who need to eat regularly to maintain proper development. Heart rate and blood pressure are monitored in patients at risk for heart problems who use stimulants.
Other non-stimulant medications can improve ADHD symptoms. Though less effective than Adderall or methylphenidate, they tend to have fewer side effects and can be helpful, especially if ADHD symptoms are moderate.
Regular aerobic exercise that increases heart rate is just behind medicine’s impact on ADHD symptoms. Thirty minutes a day, five days a week, has been shown not only to lower ADHD symptoms but improve mood, lower anxiety, and help sleep.
Boys tend to have more hyperactivity with ADHD and also outgrow it. It seems to be the body’s way of both releasing excess tension from the over stimulus that ADHD causes and raising neurotransmitter levels that help the brain to work more smoothly.
Regular rest, nutrition, and activity improve all brain-based conditions. If you are affected by the Adderall shortage, do everything you can to care for your overall health, and communicate early, often, and patiently with your prescriber and pharmacist.
Mari Dominguez is a psychiatric nurse practitioner who lives and works in Eastern Oregon.
