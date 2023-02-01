Mental health is having a moment, as the saying goes, that started a while ago and is gaining steam. The daily news includes stories about health anxiety, gun violence, substance use, homelessness and myriad other issues that seem to have exploded in frequency and intensity like never before.

More information doesn’t guarantee better understanding of mental health or any other issue for that matter. Anxiety, denial, and clinging to long-held beliefs result from information overload. “Fast facts” are like quick sugar rush items stocked at the checkout stand, put there to get us to spend money on what we don’t need.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Mari Dominguez is a psychiatric nurse practitioner who lives and works in Eastern Oregon.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.