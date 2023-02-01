Mental health is having a moment, as the saying goes, that started a while ago and is gaining steam. The daily news includes stories about health anxiety, gun violence, substance use, homelessness and myriad other issues that seem to have exploded in frequency and intensity like never before.
More information doesn’t guarantee better understanding of mental health or any other issue for that matter. Anxiety, denial, and clinging to long-held beliefs result from information overload. “Fast facts” are like quick sugar rush items stocked at the checkout stand, put there to get us to spend money on what we don’t need.
This information is not vetted. Its purpose is to get you to look at and buy what you see in the linked ads. Spend a few minutes on social media and you will be able to diagnose narcissism, ADHD and autism spectrum disorder faster than a sea monkey comes to life in water.
Nurses know that what people understand about their health is as important as the right diagnosis or treatment. As a psychiatric nurse practitioner, I first figure out and then teach my patient about what is causing the symptoms that prompted them to seek help. We have to agree on the starting point If I am to guide them on a healing journey.
Our health care system has varying degrees of space and time for imparting this kind of health information. Safety is the priority in a crisis, and the time for understanding all that lead to the emergency comes after an individual is stabilized. Language and observation are our primary diagnostic tools in mental health.
The fact that we all have language, to varying degrees, can make the process of diagnosing mental symptoms seem both accessible, anyone can do it with a little practice, and also controversial, as in I disagree with your opinion that I have bipolar disorder. It would seem strange to tell the radiologist that I disagree with the diagnosis of a fractured wrist (although I’m sure it’s happened).
In mental health, we can’t shortcut the process of helping a patient understand what they are dealing with. Most of us can identify trouble sleeping, but it can take a trained provider to uncover whether anxiety, sleep apnea, a mood spectrum disorder, or PTSD is the cause. We also look at laboratory values and consider medical conditions that contribute to mental health symptoms.
Panic often feels like a medical emergency to the individual who turns up at the emergency department with a racing heart, dry mouth, and cold, clammy hands. In mental health, we use psychological assessment tools that are researched to confirm that they accurately identify both the condition we are considering (validity) in a large enough proportion of people tested (reliability). These are not the social media quizzes that you see everywhere, and assessment tools alone are never enough to make an accurate diagnosis.
My goal in this column is to provide readers with a more solid basis for understanding mental health both on an individual and community-wide level. Our health status underlies how we are doing socially in our families, at work, and here in eastern Oregon.
There is so much to cover, including the purpose and limitations of diagnostic labels, the variety, benefits and drawbacks of treatments for mental health conditions, and the still very strong stigma surrounding mental health and what we can do to improve this individually and together. Information a reader comes across here and elsewhere should never substitute for accessing a trained provider for medical and mental health concerns.
The last and most important idea to share is that although many individuals will have ongoing symptoms with mental health or brain-based conditions, the progress a person can make in understanding, coping with, and growing from any mental or medical condition is truly unlimited. No matter what situations we are in, we can show up each day determined to keep working on whatever we are grappling with.
Progress is always possible and is the hardest in the beginning. If you think of any skill you’ve learned, you are better now than you were at the start.
Mari Dominguez is a psychiatric nurse practitioner who lives and works in Eastern Oregon.
