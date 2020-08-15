LA GRANDE — The Cusick chapter of the Native Plant Society is charged with preserving native plants in Gangloff Park above La Grande. That entails, among other things, rooting out invasive and non-native species.
Many community members have contributed to this effort, including missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who added manpower to the task this past week. Elders Peterson, Nelson, Bodily and Gardiner weeded out chicory, salsify, prickly lettuce and bachelor button among other plants. This was their third visit to work in the park this summer. Due to COVID-19, Elder Nelson was reassigned to La Grande from a mission in Chile and Elder Gardner from a mission in the Philippines.
