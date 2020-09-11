A large American flag hangs from the ladder of a fire truck outside Enterprise City Hall on Friday, Sept. 11, in remembrance of the terrorist attacks in 2001 that took nearly 3,000 lives and changed the world's outlook on terrorism and security.
A large American flag hangs from the ladder of a fire truck outside Enterprise City Hall on Friday, Sept. 11, in remembrance of the terrorist attacks in 2001 that took nearly 3,000 lives and changed the world's outlook on terrorism and security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.