African drum ensemble takes show on the road
"Fast-hand" Luke McKern, artist in residence at Eastern Oregon University in 2007, instructs the African Drumming group. McKern for many years led the drumming group, which remains popular. Now under the direction of Art Center East and EOU, the next session begins in January 2023.

 The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — Art Center East’s winter term Community African Drumming group begins Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The group is open to anyone age 12 and older wanting to explore the lively drumming rhythms of traditional West African music.

No experience is necessary and drums (djembes) are provided. For the winter term, the group meets every Tuesday from Jan. 10 through March 14 from 6-7 p.m. in Loso Hall, room 123, on the Eastern Oregon University campus in La Grande. The instructor is Celine Burke.

