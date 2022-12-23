"Fast-hand" Luke McKern, artist in residence at Eastern Oregon University in 2007, instructs the African Drumming group. McKern for many years led the drumming group, which remains popular. Now under the direction of Art Center East and EOU, the next session begins in January 2023.
LA GRANDE — Art Center East’s winter term Community African Drumming group begins Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The group is open to anyone age 12 and older wanting to explore the lively drumming rhythms of traditional West African music.
No experience is necessary and drums (djembes) are provided. For the winter term, the group meets every Tuesday from Jan. 10 through March 14 from 6-7 p.m. in Loso Hall, room 123, on the Eastern Oregon University campus in La Grande. The instructor is Celine Burke.
According to ACE Outreach Coordinator Moira Madden in a press release, “This fun and welcoming group is a great way to learn how to play the djembe — a goblet-shaped drum played with bare hands — or to refine your djembe skills.
The registration for the winter session is $45 for current Art Center Each members and $55 for non-members. Youth scholarships are available through the art center for community members ages 18 and younger.
Early registration is encouraged as the class often fills up quickly.
Register online at www.artcentereast.org/calendar, via phone at 541-624-2800, or in person at the art center, 1006 Penn Ave. ACE is open Wednesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The instructor, Celine Burke, holds an EOU bachelor of music degree with a focus on percussion performance and is a longtime member of the drumming group.
Speaking about African drumming in the press release, Burke said, “I love that each person plays a short rhythm that interconnects with the short rhythms other group members are playing. This fun interconnection creates something larger than each drummer can play alone.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.