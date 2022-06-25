LA GRANDE — Summer Reading has begun at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande. This free program is open to all ages, from children to adults, and runs through Friday, July 29. Sign up anytime.
Revisit Hogwarts at the Teen Interactive Movie on June 29 at 3 p.m. This free program is for ages 12-18, according to a press release from the library. The first 24 participants will receive a gift bag packed with props to interact with the movie. Costumes and fandom attire are encouraged.
Also for teens, Teen Zen will be on June 30 at 3 p.m. Led by Kitia Chambers, this multi-session program gives teens creative ways to de-stress. Teens will make “Slime to Calm” this week. This free program will also be held on July 7 in the library’s Community Room. Participation in all sessions isn’t required. Teen Zen is offered in partnership with Youth Alliance Union County and Union County Safe Communities Coalition.
The younger set are invited to come to the Story Circle on Thursday, June 30, at 10:30 a.m. for songs, stories and a bookmark-coloring craft.
And on Saturdays this summer, Campfire Sing-Along for little ones includes singing, dancing and playing beginning at 10:30 a.m., also in the Story Circle.
Kid Craft Fridays are offered from 3-4 p.m. for children ages 7-10. On July 1, children will make painted wooden snakes. Supplies are provided.
For more information on upcoming events visit the library’s web, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest pages; call 541-962-1339; or stop by the library during open hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
