WALLOWA — Biscuit root is blooming in the Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland, setting the stage for a three-part online lecture series celebrating Native First Foods.
Linda Sampson will present the second lecture virtually on Friday, April 16, at 1 p.m. Sampson is a teacher and gatherer who will take participants through the seasons of “A Gatherer’s Year.”
Registration for the series is required so attendees can be sent a link to the first lecture, a prequel presentation by Wenix Red Elk of the Department of Natural Resources of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
A third session on May 7 at 1 p.m will feature Brosnan Spencer and Bobby Fossek presenting “Caretakers of the Land.”
The series is sponsored by Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland and Slow Food Wallowas. Register at https://bit.ly/2PJ2vuy or on the Slow Food Wallowas Facebook page. It’s free and open to everyone.
For more information, email info@wallowanezperce.org.
