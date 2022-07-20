NORTH POWDER — Sandy Colton, scholarship coordinator and teacher of North Powder Charter School, announced the following scholarship recipient information for members of the class of 2022. The Buerkel-Zoellner Foundation awarded $72,000 to North Powder students this year, and the Leo Adler Foundation awarded $25,900. The total amount of the scholarships for the North Powder Charter School senior class of 2022 amounts to $158,861.
Sarrah Berg: Blue Mountain Community College Foundation Scholarship for $1,000, Baker City of Fraternal Order of Eagles for $1,000, Loveland Funeral Scholarship for $500, Leo Adler Scholarship and Buerkel-Zoellner Foundation Scholarship.
Lindsey Bingham: Frank C. Loennig Scholarship for $150, North Powder Fire Department Scholarship for $500, Leo Adler Scholarship and Buerkel-Zoellner Foundation Scholarship.
Kaiden Dalke: Leo Adler Scholarship and Buerkel-Zoellner Foundation Scholarship.
Reece Dixon: Oregon Athletic Coaches Association Scholarship for $2,500, Geiser Pollman Scholarship for $1,000, Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship for $14,661, Old Oregon League Scholarship for $750, Leo Adler Scholarship and Buerkel-Zoellner Foundation Scholarship.
Hailey Fisher: Maxine Hines Scholarship for $1,000, Al Forthan Memorial Scholarship for $2,000, Charles & Rhoda Chollet Scholarship for $3,000, Tri-Chapter PEO Scholarship for $3,000, Valley Insurance Scholarship for $1,000, PTCO Scholarship for $1,000/year for 4 years, NorPower Scholarship for $1,000, Resident Life 4-County Scholarship for $500, EOU University Scholar Award for $1,000, EOU Scholarly Need Scholarship for $1,000, Leo Adler Scholarship and Buerkel-Zoellner Foundation Scholarship.
Olivia Mack-Skeels: Leo Adler Scholarship.
Trinity Nesser: Brown and Gold Commitment Scholarship of University of Wyoming for $2,500/year for four years, Baker City of Fraternal Order of Eagles for $500, Riki Gerry Anderson Scholarship for $500, Mid-Co Bus Company Scholarship for $500, Gerald Hopkins Education Scholarship for $400 and Leo Adler Scholarship.
Viri Rodriquez- Medrano: Chapter CJ PEO for $500, Baker City Fraternal Order of Eagles for $1,500, OSU Finley Academic Scholarship for $4000/year for 4 years, OSU College of Business Excellence Scholarship for $2,500, North Powder Education Association Scholarship for $500, Tom Bacus Associates Scholarship for $1,000, Elks Most Valuable Scholarship for $1,500, Knights of Columbus Scholarship for $1,000, Miles Family Valedictorian Award of $100, Leo Adler Scholarship and Buerkel-Zoellner Foundation Scholarship.
Jacob Sargent: Emily Loennig Theodosius Scholarship for $150, North Powder Fire Department Scholarship for $500, Leo Adler Scholarship and Buerkel-Zoellner Foundation Scholarship.
Novalee Shoemaker: Baker City Fraternal Order of Eagles Scholarship for $500, EOU Davis Kirby Award for $1,000, DVO-Joy & Wm Dobbin Scholarship for $1,500, Resident Life 4-County Scholarship for $500, EOU University Scholar Award for $1,000, EOU Scholarly Need Scholarship for $1,250, Tom Bacus Associates Scholarship for $1,000, Leo Adler Scholarship and Buerkel-Zoellner Foundation Scholarship.
