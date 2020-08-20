NORTH POWDER — The North Powder Charter School Class of 2020 together received a total of $82,250 worth of scholarships. The following students were presented their awards during the a ceremony held June 5 at the La Grande Drive-In.
Roper Bingham: Union County Farm Bureau & Chamber of Commerce for $1,000; Baker Fraternal Order of Eagles for $1,000; Mid-Columbia Bus for $500; Baker County Cattlewomen’s & Baker County Livestock Association for $1,000; Old Oregon League for $250; North Powder Rural Fire Department for $750; plus Leo Adler Foundation and Buerkel-Zoellner Foundation scholarships.
Autumn Davis: Emily Loennig Theodosius for $150; Loveland Funeral Chapel of Union County for $500; Geiser Pollman for $1,000; plus Leo Adler Foundation and Buerkel-Zoellner Foundation scholarships.
Josi Kreiger: Residential Life EOU Four-County Housing Award for $500; Eastern Oregon University Scholar Award for $750; Riki Gerry Anderson for $500; Bacus & Associates for $1,000; plus Leo Adler Foundation Scholarship.
Estefania Balderas Ochoa: Eastern Oregon University Dobbin Nursing for $1,000; Knights of Columbus for $500; plus Leo Adler Foundation and Buerkel-Zoellner Foundation scholarships.
Tyler Olson: Winston Purvine Level Award for $2,000/year for four years; Engineering Honors Scholarship for $1,000/year for four years; Bacus & Associates for $1,000; Frank C. Loennig for $150; plus Leo Adler Foundation and Buerkel-Zoellner Foundation scholarships.
Ariana Weston: Residential Life EOU Four-County Housing Award for $500; EOU Dobbin Nursing for $2,000; PTCO for $1,000; Eastern Oregon University Scholar Award for $1,000; plus Leo Adler Foundation Scholarship.
Michelle Williams: Union County Farm Bureau & Chamber of Commerce for $1,000; Oregon Wheat Foundation for $1,000; NorthWest Farm Credit for $2,500; Cal Poly National Green & Gold for $1,000; Cal Poly Rodeo for $3,000; North Powder Education Association for $650; Miles Family Valedictorian for $100; Auxiliary of High Valley Veteran of Foreign Wars for $500; Old Oregon League for $250; plus Leo Adler Foundation and Buerkel-Zoellner Foundation scholarships.
