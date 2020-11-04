LA GRANDE — Oregonians who are not insured through their work and who do not qualify for the Oregon Health Plan can sign up for health insurance during the six-week open enrollment period, which began Sunday, Nov. 1.
Northeast Oregon Network helps residents of Union, Wallowa and Baker counties sign up and navigate the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace. The nonprofit is hosting two enrollment events in November to help connect people to the health insurance coverage that best fits their needs.
The first is Nov. 11, 4-8 p.m., at the Riveria Activity Center, 2609 N. Second St., La Grande. The second is Nov. 12, 3-7 p.m., at the Baker Senior Center, 2810 Cedar St., Baker City. Open enrollment ends Dec. 15.
“NEON assisters will not only go the extra mile to help consumers successfully apply and enroll, but they’ll also help them understand the more complicated aspects of having health insurance,” outreach programs coordinator Holly Sorensen said. “In addition, we collaborate with a network of local insurance agent partners and state program staff to make sure the different health insurance needs of each household we serve are met.”
In 2019 more than 129,000 people in Oregon purchased coverage through the marketplace, according to a press release from the Northeast Oregon Network. The marketplace offers individual and family coverage to those who qualify. The average monthly payment for coverage in 2020 was $140.
NEON is available to help navigate the process by appointment. Call 541-624-5101 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.