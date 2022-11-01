New Cook Memorial Library Logo2

One of the Cook Memorial Library’s slogans, “Growing readers since 1912,” references when the first library opened in La Grande. Graphic designer Francine Brazeau integrated books into the wheat design to represent the natural surroundings in La Grande.

 Cook Memorial Library/Contributed Graphic

LA GRANDE — Summer may be over, but programs and activities at Cook Memorial Library, La Grande, remain in full swing. Below are some highlights. To learn more, visit the library’s web, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest pages, 541-962-1339 or stop by the library, 2006 Fourth St.

For teens

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.