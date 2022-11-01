LA GRANDE — Summer may be over, but programs and activities at Cook Memorial Library, La Grande, remain in full swing. Below are some highlights. To learn more, visit the library’s web, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest pages, 541-962-1339 or stop by the library, 2006 Fourth St.
For teens
Teen Book Club is looking for new members. This free activity is open to ages 12-18. Meetings are held monthly on the first Wednesday, in the Community Room. Books are provided and titles are young adult selections. Visit the library to join and pick up a free book. “Sorcery of Thorns” by Margaret Rogerson will be discussed on Nov. 2 from 4-5 p.m.
Teen iCraft will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 4-5 p.m. in the Community Room. Teens will make an Ocean in a Bottle. This free activity is open to ages 12-18. Supplies are provided and registration is not needed. The art event is held on the second Wednesday of the month.
Find creative and fun ways to de-stress in Teen Zen on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 4-5 p.m. This free activity, led by Kitia Chambers, is open to ages 12-18 and held in the Community Room. This month, teens will make mini cards. Craft supplies are provided and registration is not needed. Held in partnership with Youth Alliance Union County, this program is offered monthly on the third Tuesday.
Teen Writing Circle will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 4-5 pm in the Community Room. Create characters, build worlds and share ideas. This free activity is open to ages 12-18. Supplies are provided and registration is not needed.
For children
This month, Storytime happens on Thursdays, Nov. 3, 10, and 17, at 10:30 a.m. in the Story Circle. The free activity includes stories and a craft.
For adults
Mystery Book Club for adults meets monthly on the second Friday at 1 p.m. The next meeting is on Nov. 11, and the book up for discussion is “The Ruin” by Dervla McTiernan. Book club members can enter through the library’s back door as the building will be closed for Veterans Day.
Cinema Saturday for adults is on the second Saturday of each month at 1 p.m. in the Community Room. This quarter’s theme is Book to Screen. “The Bookshop” will be shown on Nov. 12.
For all
On Saturday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m., Wallowa County author, rancher and historian Janie Tippett will be featured at a reading and signing of her “Janie’s Journal” book series. Tippett’s collection of columns was written for Agri-Times between 1984 and 2015. Doors open at 9:45 a.m.
Kitia Chambers will lead Community Yoga on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 4-5 pm. The free class is open to all ages and registration is not required. Community Yoga will be offered monthly on the second Tuesday.
The library is hosting a Dungeons & Dragons and gaming group on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room. The activity is free and open to all ages. For information contact Ryan at the library at 541-962-1339.
