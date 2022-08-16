The month of August is National Wellness Month, a month devoted to focusing on self-care and making every day count toward a lifetime of wellness, not just physical well-being, but also mental health and spiritual well-being, too.

Wellness can include developing healthy habits and routines and managing stress. Wellness has a way of promoting happiness. Small changes can affect your health in big ways. According to the Kim Foundation, an organization devoted to well-being and healthy living, it can take 21 days for something to become a habit and 90 days for it to become a lifestyle change.

Ann Bloom has worked for the OSU Extension Service for 15 years as a nutrition educator. She studied journalism and education at Washington State University. She lives in Enterprise.

