December 12, 1940 - March 29, 2021
Larry Wayne Robbins passed away on March 29, 2021, at the age of 80 years.
Larry was born in Longview, Washington, on December 12, 1940, to Alyce and Fred Robbins. Shortly thereafter, Larry’s family moved to Portland, Oregon. While in grade school, Larry met Billie Jo Stewart, and the two remained friends until they started dating in high school. After high school, Larry and Billie Jo got married on April 23, 1960, and they remained married for over 58 years up until Billie Jo passed away in March 2019.
After high school, Larry enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed at Morón Air Base in Seville, Spain. In August 1961, Larry and Billie Jo gave birth to their daughter Jeannie. After enjoying Spain for two more years, Larry honorably completed his service commitment to the Air Force, and he, Billie Jo and Jeannie moved back to Portland, Oregon. While back in Portland, Larry and Billie Jo were enjoying life in the fast lane — literally, they both raced cars and won several trophies. However, after giving birth to their son, Coley, in 1965, Larry and Billie Jo decided to trade in the race cars for camping trailers for more family fun.
Around that time, while attending a Billy Graham event, young Jeannie ran down the bleachers to the field where Billy Graham invited members to accept Jesus into their lives. Larry followed her down there at Billie Jo’s request to avoid letting their young daughter get lost in the crowd. At that time, Larry invited Jesus into his heart — a moment that drastically changed the rest of his life.
From there on out, Larry was actively involved as a Christian with New Song Church in Portland, Oregon. Larry volunteered as a lay pastor, volunteered to conduct pre-marital counseling, and orchestrated countless events for the Church’s youth group. Whether it was basketball games or camping trips, he even drove the youth group bus for the church. Larry and Billie Jo opened their home and heart to anyone in need, fostering several children and providing a warm home and meal to many more.
Larry was a grandfather of three — Derek, Erica and Beija. He and Billie Jo raised Beija as their daughter and felt blessed with the opportunity to be parents again. After Larry retired, they moved to Elgin, Oregon. Like in Portland, Larry became actively involved in the Elgin community and their church, where he continued his passionate commitment to serving others. He will be missed!
A virtual celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, April 18, 2021, via Zoom. Details will be posted on Facebook and at New Song Community Church in La Grande, Oregon.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.