Dr. No, a plastic skeleton, oversees the renovation work underway at Athena's Gem Theatre in November 2022. To the people behind the project, Dr. No represents those who doubted the building's restoration would ever be finished. On Dec. 10, 2022, Dr. No and a time capsule were walled in behind the project's final piece of drywall.
The last piece of drywall inside the building was installed Dec. 20, 2022, walling in Mr. No and a time capsule.
ATHENA — Progress on the restoration of Athena's historic Gem Theatre marked a major milestone on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, when the last piece of drywall was installed.
Rob McIntyre, Athena-Weston School District music department director, is the Gem Theatre project manager. He has worked for 17 years on restoring the Gem and its adjacent Star Saloon. He said more than 900 sheets of drywall were used in this stage of the renovation.
“Drywalling the auditorium was a horrible job,” McIntyre said. “When COVID hit, we couldn’t get a crew, so it sat for a year and a half. We finally got a crew of five volunteers. Some of the work was 27 feet off the ground. We worked on weekends for a year, at six sheets per day. It took four years because of the delay.”
Athena’s Gem Inc., the nonprofit behind the project, held a ceremony to celebrate the occasion, including the placement of a time capsule behind the last piece of drywall installed. The time capsule contains messages and memorabilia of the more than 400 people of all ages who have helped restore the theatre, which dates back to 1901.
Along with the time capsule is a plastic skeleton known as "Dr. No," representing those who doubted the project would be finished. Dr. No oversaw the final years of remodeling from the now-walled-in closet-sized space where he and the time capsule wait for future discovery.
