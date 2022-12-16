Gem Theatre Nov 2022 - skeleton

Dr. No, a plastic skeleton, oversees the renovation work underway at Athena's Gem Theatre in November 2022. To the people behind the project, Dr. No represents those who doubted the building's restoration would ever be finished. On Dec. 10, 2022, Dr. No and a time capsule were walled in behind the project's final piece of drywall.

The last piece of drywall inside the building was installed Dec. 20, 2022, walling in Mr. No and a time capsule.

 Athena’s Gem Inc./Contributed Photo

ATHENA — Progress on the restoration of Athena's historic Gem Theatre marked a major milestone on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, when the last piece of drywall was installed.

Rob McIntyre, Athena-Weston School District music department director, is the Gem Theatre project manager. He has worked for 17 years on restoring the Gem and its adjacent Star Saloon. He said more than 900 sheets of drywall were used in this stage of the renovation.

