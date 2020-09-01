Computer use is now available at Cook Memorial Library. Patrons may use the computer in the atrium area for up to 30 minutes per day, once per day, one person per appointment. For more details and to make an appointment, call the library: 541-962-1339, ext. 0.
Another new service is Library @ Your Door, in partnership with Rob’s Speedy Delivery. This free service is for residents within the La Grande city limits who cannot physically come to the library due to long- or short-term health concerns. Deliveries are made Friday afternoons; orders must be placed prior to 6 p.m. the preceding Wednesday. Fill out our online registration form or call the library for more information.
Our Library Take-Out Service is available Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 4-6 p.m. Materials may be requested by phone or by placing holds in the catalog. You may also visit our outdoor browsing service, Library Take-Out(side), Tuesdays 3:30-5:30 p.m. and Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon.
We are excited to announce a partnership with Unite for Literacy, providing access to children’s eBooks in English and Spanish, and digital audiobooks in a wide offering of languages. Also new for children is TumbleBooks, a collection of animated, narrated picture books.
We’re making “Back to School” easier this year with online access to Britannica Library. Use the link on our website, cookmemoriallibrary.org to find the full content of the trusted Encyclopaedia Britannica, magazine articles, Merriam-Webster Dictionary, a world atlas, links to more than 129,000 trusted websites, access to ImageQuest, and hundreds of eBooks.
Wi-Fi hotspots and two ChromeKits are available for check out. A ChromeKit features a Chromebook laptop and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Patrons must be 18 or older, read and sign a borrowing policy, and have had a library account in good standing for at least the past six months. Kits will be checked out for one week and are not renewable.
Dial-a-Story for all ages continues. Anyone can dial in to hear stories, poems and jokes read aloud. Dial-a-Story can be accessed 24 hours a day, free of charge, by calling 541-624-6339.
Genre Book Club for Adults is a great opportunity for folks to come together, virtually, and talk about books. This month read or listen to a book by an international author, then join the discussion Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. Email rpeacock@cookmemoriallibrary.org for meeting login information.
Online registration for a Cook Memorial Library card is available to La Grande residents and to residents of Union County who do not receive library services from another city within the county. Visit our website and click on the “Request Library Card” link. Include your email address or phone number so we can contact you with your card number and PIN.
Online resources available to cardholders include OverDrive; Libby for eBooks, eAudiobooks and magazines; Hoopla for movies, TV shows and comics; Kanopy for films; Freading for always available eBooks; Freegal for music; and genealogy database MyHeritage.
The library’s WiFi (LGPLWiFi) is on for 24-hour access. The signal reaches to the building’s entrances and the parking lot and does not require a password.
Call us at 541-962-1339, ext. 0, Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find out more on our website: cookmemoriallibrary.org.
About the Author
Rose Peacock oversees adult services at Cook Memorial Library, La Grande.
