The library building has reopened. Open hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10-11 a.m. for older adults and those at-risk, and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for all patrons, and Wednesdays from noon to 7:30 p.m. for all patrons. Computers are available by appointment and drop-in. Browsing is limited to 30 minutes, and library computer use to one hour. If you do not wish to come inside, our take-out service is still available.
Harvest Share returns with free produce and canned goods on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon through Nov. 19. Harvest Share is made possible with the help of OHSU nursing students and Community Connection of Northeast Oregon.
A new story will be placed in the Riverside Park Greenway Storywalk this month. The book is the winter-themed “Stranger in the Woods” by Carl Sams. The book is sponsored by Glenda O’Connor.
We’re delighted to have “Dreamscapes,” an art exhibit by local artist Theresa Henderson, on display. The display features 24 unique pieces of abstract fluid art, her “favorite method of translating the essence of her travel experiences,” as she says in her artist’s statement.
The library will be closed Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans’ Day and Nov. 26-27 for Thanksgiving.
Dial-a-Story for all ages continues with new selections. Dial in to hear stories, poems and jokes read aloud.
Dial-a-Story can be accessed 24 hours a day, free of charge, by calling 541-624-6339.
Genre Book Club for adults meets virtually Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. This month we will discuss books categorized as banned or challenged according to the American Libraries Association.
Visit ala.org/advocacy/bbooks for lots of lists. Email rpeacock@cookmemoriallibrary.org for meeting log-in information.
Unable to visit the library? Use Library @ Your Door, in partnership with Rob’s Speedy Delivery.
This free service is for residents within La Grande city limits who cannot physically come to the library due to long- or short-term health concerns. Deliveries are made Friday afternoons, and orders must be placed prior to 6 p.m. on the preceding Wednesday. Fill out our online registration form or call the library for more information.
Mobile and remote printing is now available. To print from home, go to https://tbs.eprintit.com/portal/#/ppl/upload/CML. To print from a mobile device, download the Public Print Locations app. Printouts may be picked up during open hours. Printing is free for the first 10 pages.
Wi-Fi hotspots and five ChromeKits are available to check out. A ChromeKit features a Chromebook laptop and a WiFi hotspot.
Patrons must be 18 or older, read and sign a borrowing policy, and have had a library account in good standing for at least the past six months. Kits are checked out for one week and are not renewable.
The library’s Wi-Fi (LGPLWiFi) is on from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The signal reaches to the building’s entrances and the parking lot and does not require a password.
Call us at 541-962-1339, ext. 0, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find out more on our website: cookmemoriallibrary.org.
