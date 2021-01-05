The Cook Memorial Library building in La Grande remains closed for the foreseeable future.
Please call us at 541-962-1339 or visit our website, cookmemoriallibrary.org. The Fourth Street door and phone are answered Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To use our takeout service, place items on hold in the catalog or call us.
Once we confirm your order is ready, come to the building, ring the doorbell and we’ll bring your items out to you. We will not have takeout service on Monday, January 18, in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr., Day.
Craft kits for children, teens and adults are available starting Monday, Jan. 4.
The children’s kits are “Animal Adventures,” teen and adult kits are fridge magnets. Supplies are limited.
Virtual Teen Book Clubs have started; call the library for details.
SageCat is the official app for the Sage Library System and provides access to library materials from more than 70 Oregon libraries. SageCat lets you search the catalog, place holds and make renewals. SageCat is available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Online card application is available on our website under the “How Do I,” tab. Online resources include free music, movies, ebooks and audiobooks.
Visit the Riverside Park Greenway Storywalk. Walk the path and read the winter-themed “Stranger in the Woods” by Carl Sams. The book is sponsored by Glenda O’Connor. Vitual Storytime is on our website and YouTube channel, Cook Memorial Library.
Dial-A-Story for all ages continues with new selections. Dial-A-Story can be accessed 24 hours a day, free of charge, by calling 541-624-6339.
Genre Book Club for Adults meets online on Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. We’ll be reading In the “Heart of the Sea,” the Fishtrap/National Endowment for the Arts Big Read for 2021. Email rpeacock@cookmemoriallibrary.org for the meeting login.
Unable to pick up items at the library? Use Library @ Your Door, in partnership with Rob’s Speedy Delivery. This free service is for residents within La Grande city limits who cannot physically come to the library due to long- or short-term health concerns. Deliveries are Friday afternoons; orders must be placed prior to 6 p.m. on the preceding Wednesday. Fill out our online registration form or call the library for more information.
Mobile and remote printing is now available. To print from home, go to https://tbs.eprintit.com/portal/#/ppl/upload/CML. To print from a mobile device, download the Public Print Locations app.
Wi-Fi hotspots and ChromeKits are available for check out. A ChromeKit features a Chromebook laptop and a WiFi hotspot. Patrons must be 18 or older, read and sign a borrowing policy and have had a library account in good standing for at least the past six months. Kits will checkout for one week and are not renewable.
The library’s Wi-Fi (LGPLWiFi) is on from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The signal reaches to the building’s entrances and the parking lot and does not require a password.
Call us at 541-962-1339, ext. 0, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find out more on our website at cookmemoriallibrary.org.
