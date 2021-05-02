Cook Memorial Library is open for browsing, checkout and computer use. For those who aren't able to make it in during open hours, we now have exterior lockers for after hours and weekend pickup. The six lockers are located at the library's Fourth Street entrance.
A new story is being installed in Riverside Park's StoryWalk this month. The book is "Bear's New Friend" by Karma Wilson and sponsored by Connected Professional Accountants, LLC. Take a walk along the greenway and enjoy the children's book at the story walk stops.
An Eastern Oregon University Student Art Show is on display at the library. The original paintings and prints will be up through May 25.
Craft kits for May are "Paint a Flower Pot" for all ages. Kits include a mini terra cotta pot, acrylic paint, a brush and flower seeds. Kits will be available for pickup starting Monday, May 3.
The library recently added 10 yard games to our Library of Things, including lawn darts, badminton, croquet and horseshoes. Games may be checked out for one week.
We're prepping for our 2021 Summer Reading Program. With tracks for children, teens and adults, registration will open mid-May. Visit www.cityoflagrande.beanstack.org to create an account and sign up. Print catalogs with activities will also be available.
Two AWE Learning Station computers are now available for children up to age 12 to use while in the building.
We have three adorable coding robots available for check out: Dash, Botley and Code-a-Pillar. These robots allow kids to learn STEM concepts in a fun and interactive way. Dash is controlled through free apps and you need a supported Android or iOS device.
Kids of all ages are invited to play online Dungeons & Dragons campaigns with Ryan on Saturday mornings. Contact the library for details and to sign up. Space is limited.
Virtual Storytime is on our website and YouTube channel. Dial-a-Story for all ages continues with new selections and can be accessed by calling 541-624-6339.
The next Genre Book Club for adults meets online Thursday, May 27, at 2 p.m. This month, read or listen to a work by a Native American author. All are welcome to join the discussion. Email rpeacock@cookmemoriallibrary.org for the meeting login.
Library users can now pay lost or damaged charges, collections fees or other account charges online through the Sage Catalog. Patrons may now also use all major credit cards and debit cards in the library. Contact the library with any questions about your account charges; all transactions are final with no refunds.
The library's Wi-Fi (LGPLWiFi) is on from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The signal reaches to the building's entrances and the parking lot and does not require a password.
The library's hours on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday are 10-11 a.m. for at-risk and older individuals, and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for all patrons. On Wednesday, the library is open for all patrons from noon to 7:30 p.m. Patrons now have one hour for browsing, checkout or library computer use. Patrons are required to wear masks for library entry. If you created an eCard during our closure, you may come in with current identification and update your account.
Learn more at www.cookmemoriallibrary.org, call 541-962-1339 or stop by the library at 2006 Fourth St., La Grande.
