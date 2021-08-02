Thanks to everyone who participated in this year’s Summer Reading Program, which ends Friday, Aug. 6. More than 260 children, teens and adults signed up, dozens of paper flowers were made, and hundreds of hours of reading were accomplished. Prize drawing winners will be notified Monday, Aug. 9.
Be sure to stop by Cook Memorial Library and say hello to our new employees. We’re excited to have Mackenzie Isaak as our new children’s librarian, and Wyatt Christensen and Alicia McConnell as our new part-time employees.
A new exhibit, “Black in Oregon: 1840-1870,” is on display at the library. The exhibit was developed by the Oregon State Archives in collaboration with the Oregon Black Pioneers. The exhibit explores the experiences of Black pioneers and is also available to view online on the State Archives website. The exhibit was funded by the Roundhouse Foundation in Sisters. Due to its size, half of the display panels will be up through Aug. 25, the other half will be on display through the end of September.
The Community Room is again open for reservations. Please call the library for more information or visit our website to check the calendar and submit reservation requests.
August craft kits for teens and adults are Crayon Block Candles. Kits include supplies needed to make one candle and are now available. Supplies are limited, first come, first served.
The Literacy Center is giving away free children’s books in front of the library during Tuesday Farmers Markets, from 3-5:30 p.m. Giveaway books were donated by families, The Archives, People Helping People, the ReStore and Community Kindness.
The library’s Literacy Center staff will also be at the La Grande School District Registration and Resource Fair on Thursday, Aug. 12, at the La Grande Middle School. The Literacy Center will open for tutoring and drop-ins after the school year begins.
Need an idea for your book club? The library now has seven book club kits for adults available to check out. Kits include at least six copies of the book and discussion questions. Kits are available at the front desk.
The Little Free Pantry is located near the circulation desk. Regularly stocked with non-perishable snacks, canned goods, water and the occasional fresh fruit or veggies, the pantry is self-serve and open to all. Donations are accepted.
Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter at www.cookmemoriallibrary.org (search for “Wowbrary”). Newsletters include the latest items added to our physical and digital collections, news updates and more.
Current hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Beginning Aug.14, we again will be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The library’s Wi-Fi (LGPLWiFi) is on from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The signal reaches to the building’s entrances and the parking lot and does not require a password.
Visit us at 2006 Fourth St., La Grande, or call us at 541-962-1339. Find out more at www.cookmemoriallibrary.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
