Cook Memorial Library will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day and Nov. 25-27 for Thanksgiving Day and weekend.
All in-person programs, except Storytime, are held in the Community Room. Masks are required for ages 5 and older for library use and for program participation. All library programs are free.
Storytime and Craft meets Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. in the Story Circle. And Dial-a-Story has new stories: call 541-624-6339 to listen.
Weekly at-home LEGO competitions continue for age 12 and younger. Kids build at home, then email pictures of their creations to misaak@cityoflagrande.org. Emails should include the child’s name and age, parent’s name, phone number, library card number, and the title of the LEGO creation. If you do not have LEGO pieces, let the library know. Submissions are due by 6 p.m. each Friday, and winners are announced the following Monday.
November’s Teen Book Clubs meet on Nov. 3 in the library’s Community Room. The middle-school-age club is from 3:30-4:15 p.m., and the high school club meets from 4:30-5:15 p.m. Email Celine for more information at cvandervlugt@cookmemoriallibrary.org. Teen iCraft, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 4 p.m., features 3D paper stars. And the Mid-Week Movie is on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 4 p.m. Teen programs are open to those in middle school and high school.
Join us at the library for our new short-adventure format Dungeons and Dragons (5E) adventuring program. New campaigns for parties of four-six players will start every six-eight weeks. Contact Ryan to register by emailing rmcginnis@cookmemoriallibrary.org. This program is open to those in middle school and older.
The Mystery Book Club meets on Monday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m. The title for November is “The Blackhouse” by Peter May. This book club for adults is held on the second Monday of each month and is facilitated by Glenda O’Connor. New members are always welcome.
Available starting Monday, Nov. 1, at the front desk, this month’s take-home craft kit for adults includes instructions and most supplies to make a coffee sugar scrub. Kits are first come, first served.
The Literacy Center begins scheduled tutoring sessions in November. Their tutoring application is available on the library’s website and at the front desk.
Free produce is again available at the library. Harvest Share has returned Thursday mornings, Nov. 4 and 18, from around 10 a.m. to noon, or while supplies last. Harvest Share is courtesy of Community Connection and assisted by students from the OHSU Nursing School.
Look for this year’s Tree of Giving toward the end of the month. The Tree will have ornaments labeled with gift ideas for local youth.
For weekly updates on library activities, events and new books, sign up for the Wowbrary newsletter under the Books/Movies/More tab on our website.
The library’s Wi-Fi (LGPLWiFi) is on from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm. The signal reaches to the building’s entrances and the parking lot and does not require a password
Current hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For full details, visit www.cookmemoriallibrary.org and follow the library on Facebook and Instagram.
